By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

EDO State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, yesterday, said the state has continued to witness a steady rise in the number of Lassa fever cases with 97 confirmed and 11 deaths and urged residents to comply with all guidelines to contain the disease.

She said the state government was stepping up the campaign to curb the spread of Lassa fever in the state, rallying the support and collaboration of all residents to contain the recorded 97 confirmed cases and 11 deaths from 11 local government area across the state.

Akoria said the affected councils include Etsako West, Esan West, Esan North East, Esan Central, Esan South East, Etsako East, Owan East, Akoko Edo, Ovia North East, Oredo and Etsako Central.

She urged, “All Edo residents to be aware and take responsibility to work with the Ministry of Health, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other illnesses that present like malaria, so as to complement the government’s efforts at containing the disease.”

She charged the people to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their councils if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.