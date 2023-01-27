By Godwin Oritse

The Edo State government

has concluded plans with the Port of Antwerp, Belgium to execute the Benin River Ports project.

This was revealed at a meeting of the Benin River Port (BRP) Project Committee with the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the representatives of the Port of Antwerp.

While the Chairman of BRP Project Committee, Mr. Greg Ogbeifun, led his team, the Manager of Ports Project, Port of Antwerp International, Mr. Phillippee Droesbeke, led the contingents of the Port of Antwerp to the meeting.

The Benin River Port is among the legacy projects by the Obaseki-led administration to drive industrial and economic growth in Edo. The port, upon completion, will boost export earnings, create employment opportunities, expand the economic value chain and open up new business opportunities in the state.

Speaking on the partnership, Obaseki said the arrangement will see the Benin Port become both a cargo handling port and an industrial complex to facilitate industrial production in Edo state.

He stated: “We are glad to be partnering with the Port of Antwerp from Belgium to finalize the Benin River Port Project, a key project in our pursuit to drive industrialization and economic growth in Edo State.”

In his remark, Droesbeke said the Port of Antwerp is delighted to be partnering with the Edo State government on the Benin River Ports project considering its huge economic benefits to Edo, Nigeria, and Belgium.