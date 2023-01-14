.

*As two more victims of Igueben train station attack regain freedom

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

DSP Michael Adams, one of the policemen involved in the rescue operation of a kidnapped resident of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga has been reported dead.

This is just as the Edo state government said two more victims of the Igueben train station attack have been rescued by a joint team of military, police, local vigilante and hunters.

Mrs Aigbonoga, who is the wife of Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, PDP Candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1 for the Edo State House of Assembly was kidnapped on Monday morning in Ugoneki, on her way to Court in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the police officer who died during the rescue of the kidnapped magistrate did not die of gunshots but of undisclosed natural causes after the rescue operation. Sources however said the deceased policeman ran into a swampy terrain during the operation which may have caused his death.

The commissioner added that two more victims of the train station attack were rescued early Thursday morning and that the state government in conjunction with the security agents in the state were putting heads together to ensure that the remaining nine persons in captivity were released.

On the rescued Magistrate, Nekhihare said, “Mrs Aigbonoga was rescued unhurt but unfortunately, one of the policemen, DSP Michael Adams, involved in the rescue operation died of natural causes after the operation. He wasn’t felled by a bullet.

He explained that “the state deputy governor and directors of all the security agents have paid a condolence visit to the widow and children of the deceased.”