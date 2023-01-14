By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A top financier and mobiliser for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo, Goodluck Adenomo alongside his supporters have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the defection in Iguobazuwa, administrative headquarters of the council during the inauguration of APC campaign council in the local government where he attributed his decision to dump the ruling party in the state and work for the reelection bid of Dennis Idahosa, lawmaker representing the Ovia federal constituency because of “unprecedented development the lawmaker has attracted to the federal constituency.”

He said that Idahosa needs to be supported as well as encouraged to attract more developmental projects to Ovia.

According to Adenomo,“It is for this reason that I and my teeming supporters have decided to pitch tents with the APC to support the reelection of Idahosa.

“His performance in office within the space of three years remained an eye opener to us in Ovia because we have had lawmakers before him who didn’t come close to what he had done,” he stated.

Receiving the defectors, Ogbomo commended Adenomo for his action, describing his coming to the APC as the right time while stating that there is no newcomer in APC.

The former chairman of the local government, Hon. Monday Aighobahi was inaugurated as the campaign Director General.