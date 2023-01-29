.

Edo State has confirmed eight more cases of Lassa fever, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the state also recorded one more death from the disease, raising the fatality figure to 13.

She said the government is stepping up efforts to contain the disease across all Edo communities, urging residents to complement the government’s efforts by complying with all laid down protocols against the spread of the disease.

According to her, “We have confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115. With the new figures, we now have 40 persons, including 26 adults and 14 children who are currently receiving care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.”

Noting that the state is adequately prepared and equipped to handle reported cases of Lassa fever, Prof. Akoria, charged, “If you experience symptoms such as severe headache, vomiting, and high fever, among others, you must quickly rush to the nearest health care centre close to you to report.”

She further charged them to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their local government areas if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.