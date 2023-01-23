Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Mr John Inegbedion, Chairman, Taskforce on Internally Generated Revenue (TF-IGR) of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) said the state’s IGR collection had hit the N4 billion monthly target.

Inegbedion said this on Monday at the January 2023 Management Performance Review (MPR) Meeting and Award Ceremony held at the EIRS Corporate Head Office.

The meeting was meant to review the performance of the service in revenue generated in the preceding month and year 2022 as well as appreciate EIRS branches, ministries that exceeded target.

The taskforce chairman stated that the N4 billion was achieved in the last quarter of 2022 after meeting the N3 billion target in the first quarter of same year.

He attributed the achievement of the feat to the leadership and support provided by Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu.

According to Inegbedion, it is imperative to note that the current management of the revenue service broke two records in 2022.

“The feat was first achieved in the first quarter of 2022 while the second record was the generation of N4 billion monthly IGR without special inflow from Abuja in the last quarter of 2022.

“These feats achieved for the first time by the revenue service could not have been possible without the leadership and support provided by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“This has been evident by their attendance of our MPR, other meetings and their belief in the staff of the service which has transformed into today’s success story,’’ he said. (NAN)