By Ozioruva Aliu

AN Edo State-based group, Concerned Edo Citizens Forum, CECF, has cautioned the government and security agencies on the contradictory figures of the number of persons still with kidnappers that stormed the Igueben train station last Saturday.

Initial reports indicated that 31 people were abducted on the day of the incident and that so far seven of them have regained their freedom but the Edo State government through its Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, on Wednesday said the latest intelligence report showed that 20 people were abducted on that day out of which seven are now free.

Reacting to the development in Benin City , Convener of CECF, Roy Oribhabor, while urging government to ensure that all the victims were released also said the reason many of the family members were evasive was their claim that “they are acting on security agencies directive not to talk to people and the media about so their safety would not be jeopardized.”

Oribhabor told Vanguard yesterday: “We are calling on the kidnappers to release those in their captives unhurt. We are told there are pregnant women there and children too; there are also old people there. So we are bothered and we are calling for their release.

“Government should do everything within their reach to make sure that these people are released unhurt.”