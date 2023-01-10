.

. Cautions media on inaccurate reporting denies knowledge of ransom demand

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Government said it has intensified security strategies to rescue victims of last Saturday’s train station attack in Ekehen, lgueben Local Government Area as the State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, visited the scene Tuesday, the second time this week.

He urged the media to avoid speculative reporting just as he denied knowledge of the demand for ransom by the kidnappers.

He said shortly after a strategic security meeting at the train station that “I am here for the second time after Sunday’s meeting on the directive of Mr Governor, to give morale support and see if there are areas we need to improve on in our strategies.

Also Read

Edo train kidnap: Abductors demand N20m per victim

Some persons have been rescued and the number of abducted persons has reduced. Our target is to get everyone rescued unhurt.

“I must use this opportunity to appreciate the Inspector General of Police, lGP; Chief of Army Staff and all the security agencies who have been very supportive with their logistics, especially the Edo State Commissioner of Police and the Commander, 4 Brigade, Nigeria Army, who have relocated to the scene.

“After the review of our meeting, we have had some level of progress. However, the media must be careful by avoiding speculation in their reportage. The State Government has not received any call for payment of ransom. We should be careful of stories that will dampen the collaborative spirit and create more problems”.

“Like I have earlier said, we will get everyone rescued. Edo will be too hot for any terrorist to have a base and we will continue to work hard to ensure they don’t have a base here”.

“Security tactics are not revealed in public. A lot has happened in the last four days, using our security architecture and we’re making progress”.

“I urge Igueben people to be calm, go about their normal business activities and be vigilant in reporting any suspected movements within the neighbourhood”, Shaibu added.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Edo Central, Senator Clifford Ordia, appreciated Edo State Governor and his Deputy for their efforts at rescuing the kidnapped victims.

According to Senator Ordia, “much progress has been made and we thank them for their efforts so far”.

Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, EDHA, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobu, in his remarks, said “it is an unfortunate incident that we don’t wish to happen to anyone, even our enemy”.

He added: “But most importantly, is the swift response of the State Government and security operatives. We are confident that we’re closing in on the abductors and in no time, the victims will all be rescued. The people are enemies of Nigerians and we must join hands to fight them”, he said.

Lending his voice, the Iyase of Igueben Kingdom, High Chief Hilary Ekhoye, also appreciated the Deputy Governor and Edo State Government for their efforts at ensuring the victims are rescued.