In a landmark judgement, Hon. Justice Suleiman B. Belgore of FCT High court, in his judgement, asserted that from the totality of the evidence before it, it is clear no iota of evidence was led to prove the accused committed the crime.

For to establish the alleged offence against the accused person, the prosecution must establish the essential ingredients of the offence before coming to the conclusion that the offence has been committed and the trial court must be satisfied that the ingredients have been established beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution.

Mrs. Ule Faith had on the 6th of December 2021, approached FCT High court, alleging that she was battered by Mr. Edirin Oghenejode.

