Having successfully released ‘Outside’ some weeks ago, Edward Rasheed Smith, better known as Eddie Smith, has kept basking in the euphoria of the success of the hit song.

Recall that immediately he released the song, his fans began to clamour for another song before the song of the year, and Eddie Smith promised to give it to them. He has now fulfilled his promise.

This time, he came through with another hot tune to thrill his fans and make them end the year in a great way. Titled ‘Fariwo’, he expresses a lifestyle that does not require stress. He portrays a soft and luxurious life.

While reacting to the release of the song, he said “Like I promised my fans, I have delivered. And I’m happy I have them something to hold on to till the rest of the year and even usher them into the new year. We have a long way to go next year as loads of songs are hanging.”