By Ada Osadebe

Eddie Murphy has poked fun at Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars outburst at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The prestigious Cecil B. DeMille trophy was given to Murphy at the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The actor, in what seemed to be sarcasm, presented what he called “the formula for success” after his acceptance speech.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” Eddie Murphy said

Read Also

Dear Bunmi, I hate being the other woman

Apple Music hosts first ‘Africa Now’ event in Ghana

“It is a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It is very simple. Just do these three things.

“Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f***g mouth!”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian, Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.