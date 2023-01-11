Congratulatory messages are pouring in as Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah has been appointed in his acting capacity as Global President of International peace and Governance Council (IPGC) and Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance (CIPG).

Following the appointment which took place recently in the United States of America, The Management of DE SURE-FRAIMZ Total Investment Limited sent in words of encouragement and congratulatory messages to Excellency Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah.

The Executive Director of DE SURE-FRAIMZ Total Investment Limited, Mr. Emuobo Unono-Okagbare stated in his message that His Excellency, Amb Jonathan Ojadah has immensely contributed to the growth of the United Nation International Peace and Governance Council in Africa, and the world at large.

Mr. Emuobo expressed his confidence that his new appointment as global president will bring about expansion of both organizations.

“Dr Ojadah has an impressive profile, I am very confident he will put Nigeria, UNIPGC and CIPG on a very transformative and positive limelight. Best wishes to the new leadership for a successful tenure”.

Speaking also, Dr Kelechi Unono-Okagbare, UNIPGC Special Envoy to Abia State on Investment Promotion and Wife of Mr. Emuobo Unono-Okagbare and managing partner, DSF Total Investment limited said that Dr Ojadah’ success speaks volume and its quite impressive to have achieved this milestone as the first African to become the global president of this prestigious organization and the youngest Diplomat to head the Supreme Council since the organization’s existence in 2002.

In her message, Dr Kels has expressed her willingness to work closely with H.E Dr Ojadah to further expand the international organization and strive to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal in Nigeria.

This achievement is well deserved and merited, and We are wishing you a wonderful and a very successful tenure as the Global president of the UN-IPGC, which is a renowned international civil society organization with headquarters in the United States and offices across the globe or diplomatic missions.