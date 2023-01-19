By Biodun Busari

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reiterated the importance of collaboration with Interpol to crush money laundering and terrorism financing bedeviling West Africa.

Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, made this known when an Interpol delegation led by the Executive Director of Police Services, Stephen Kavanagh, visited him on Tuesday.

While making the emphasis on the partnership in a statement on Thursday, Musah called for a win-win relationship and reciprocity between third parties and ECOWAS in joint efforts to crush transcontinental organised crime.

Also, the Head of the West Africa Police Information System Programme, Richard Gotwe, noted that the WAPIS project was in its operational phase at the national level, and more than half of the member states had the system installed and operational.

Gotwe also called for the solidification of cooperation at the regional phase for the complete achievement of the project’s objectives.

Kavanagh lauded the ECOWAS Commission for its efforts in the fight against counterterrorism, cybercrime, illegal migration in the region and thanked the leadership of Musah in the WAPIS project.