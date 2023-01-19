… allegation is baseless – Bank

By Peter Okutu

The Nigerian Labour Congress, Ebonyi State Chapter, yesterday staged a protest over an alleged sales of a Housing Estate of to non-workers in the state.

The NLC, which further petitioned the Federal Government led by the President Muhammadu Buhari urged the authorities to as a matter of urgency look into the situation.

It accused the a new generation bank of irregularities in the circumstances surrounding the construction of the said estate and its eventual trade-off to individuals, it claimed were not workers.

The Chairman of the NLC in the state, Ikechukwu Nwafor, who briefed journalists in Abakaliki after its members and members of the Academic Union of Universities and Trade Union Congress staged a boycott of the estate commissioning by the State Government, alleged that the housing units were meant for workers who had been contributing to the National Housing Fund.

The NLC boss also called on Governor David Umahi to put the commissioning on-hold, pending when the issue was resolved.

He said, “Ebonyi State Government has done well for the first time by donating land for the housing estate to be built for the workers. But for the housing estate is supposed to be built and sold to workers and indigenes, and not non-workers and outsiders. This is very unfortunate.

“Workers from Ebonyi State have been contributing through the National Housing Fund, which is being handled by the bank. Some of us have contributed for well over 20 to 23 years for this housing estate project.

“Workers in Ebonyi State are not happy with what the bank did and it should be queried. The process should be revised to make sure that Ebonyi workers are able to access the facility.”

But in a swift reaction, the bank through its Managing Director, said such allegation were baseless, stressing that the housing units were transparently allocated to people who were qualified and had made necessary payment for them.

According to him,“The allegation is not actually true, because our intention was to carry everybody along. This is because workers from all the states of the Federation are the direct beneficiaries of this project.”