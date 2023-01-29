.

… hoodlums operated in two Sienna buses – Ebonyi Police

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

No fewer than three policemen were Saturday evening shot dead by gunmen in the State.

The incident, which occurred at the border checkpoint along the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway, was said to have been carried out by the hoodlums, who operated in two Sienna buses.

Another policeman who was shot on the leg is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The Ebonyi State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed the incident.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu, said, “Yesterday’s attack by unknown gunmen at Ebonyi/Enugu boundary took place at about 1808hrs.

“Three Police personnel of Operation Safer Highway, fatally injured. Later confirmed dead. Hoodlums operated in two sienna vehicles, drove into the check-poiñt, opened fire on the policemen.”