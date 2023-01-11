.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on Wednesday, condoled with Ebenco Global Link Ltd, a waste management and storage company whose tank exploded on Saturday morning in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Ebenco tank farm inferno had broken out on Saturday with an explosion with the causes of the fire not yet ascertained.

The monarch, who visited the company inspect the extent of damage by the inferno, praised the efforts of the community in controlling the fire

He said for the community to reach out and help in putting out the fire only shows the cooperation that exist between the community and the coy.

The king, who arrived at the priemises with his entourage, prayed for the company to grow from strength to strength and recover from the huge loss while also praying for the community to prosper, he however, urged all companies to step up their safety measures so as not to forestall future occurrence.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Ebenko Global Link Ltd, Mr Daniel Igbereden thanked the monarch for the visit, adding that it was timely.

He said: “We appreciate the monarch’s timely visit and the concern from the royal father at this period of loss, we thank God no life was lost and no casualty too, we are investigating the cause of this fire. Soon the company will come out with it’s finding.”