By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

FOLLOWING the earlier passage of the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 by the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Clerk to the 9th National Assembly has transmitted the bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Making the disclosure in a statement, on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwole while reemphasising the need for the Bill, said the bill is designed to strengthen ongoing reforms and consolidate legislative provisions that border on ease of doing business in Nigeria.

According to her the Business Facilitation Bill aims to codify Executive Order 001 (EO1) on Transparency and Efficiency in Public Service Delivery, amend select business facilitation laws identified as critical to the ease of doing business in Nigeria, and institutionalise business climate reforms.

“The transmitted bill is a culmination of 4 years of collaboration of public and private sector stakeholders since 2018, including the Federal Ministry of Justice (FMoJ), the Section on Business Law of the Nigerian Bar Association through the participation of over 40 law firms and consulting firms, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER).

“The Omnibus bill is an intervention of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), to consolidate and amend legislative provisions towards deepening PEBEC reforms and removing bottlenecks for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria”, she stated