Abba Bichi, son of the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, has refuted reports that his mother ordered the arrest of a New Nigerian Peoples Party governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf.

Recall on Monday, it was reported that wife of the DSS DG, Aisha Bichi, ordered the arrest of Yusuf following a confrontation between him and the DSS DG’s wife at the VIP lounge gate of the Aminu Kano International Airport Sunday night.

Taking to his Twitter page to refute the report, Abba Bichi wrote, “The wife of the DG DSS never ordered the arrest of Abba Gida Gida or the killing of his political goon!

“The convoy of the DG DSS wife was blocked by the thugs of Abba and the DSS agents demanded entrance into the airport which the goons denied. The agents approached and the goons turned violent while Abba Gida Gida was watching from his car while all of this was unveiling! The DSS agents decided to make entry again into the airport, then Abba Gida Gida, who was in his car, decided to come down from his car and started harassing the DSS agents and ordered his goons to be violent.

“While all of this was happening, the wife of the DG DSS came down from her car and pleaded with Abba Gida Gida to let it go, which he turned on the wife of the DG and started raining insults on her. One of his goons attempted to go after the wife of the DG, that’s when the DSS agents attached to her neutralised him, which resulted in his injuries.

What really happened between the wife of the Dg DSS and abba gida gida pic.twitter.com/z8QmKyt5hL— Abba Yusuf Bichi (@abba_yusufbichi) January 9, 2023