The Benue State Police Command has disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Naka Police Division, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, Superintendent, SP, Mamud Abubakar, Tuesday lost his life in a gun battle to rescue the commuters held by marauders on Makurdi-Naka road.

The Command in a statement issued In Makurdi by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene for the Commission, Wale Abass said the Officer died in active service.

The statement from the Command reads, “On January 31, 2023 at about 1:30pm information was received at Naka Police Division that armed men blocked Makurdi-Naka road and people were running back to Naka town for safety.

“The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Naka Police Division, Superintendent, SP, Mamud Abubakar mobilized a team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the police vehicle, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel that lasted until the police were able to suppress the hoodlums and rescued the people that were held at the road. However, the DPO who led the team sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the General Hospital Naka where he was eventually confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass who received this unfortunate information with dismay said that Mamud paid the supreme price with his life after doing so much to secure the people of Gwer West LGA. He prayed that Almighty God will grant the DPO eternal rest.

“After commiserating with the family and friends of the fallen hero, the CP ordered the immediate deployment of tactical units to be led by Chief Superintendent, CSP, Justin Gberindyer to the area to bring the perpetuators of this act to book and prevent further breakdown of law and order while ensuring that Makurdi -Naka road is accessible.

“He assured the good people of Gwer-west LGA of his commitment to secure them and urged them to remain calm and assist the police with information in dealing with these armed men.”