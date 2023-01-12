.

…says his lawyer has confirmed his release

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has said the arrest of the former Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe by security operatives at the Lagos Airport was an attempt to embarrass him.

Chief Spokesperson of the LP, Dr Tanko Yunusa, told Vanguard in a telephone interview that those who arrested Dr Okupe had nothing on him, they “Just want to embarrass him, it is unfortunate.”

He also said, “The man didn’t do anything, the court has fed him, and the EFCC has no pending case against him. His lawyer has confirmed that he had been released.”