*How NAPTIP saved 15, gives them lifeline

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

They are all smiling now compared to when they were on their way to uncertainty and doom.

They were 15 victims of different syndicates that specialise in trafficking young female Nigerians to any part of the world to work in illicit businesses for pecuniary benefits.

They were on the verge of being sneaked out of the country when eagle-eyed operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, led by the Zonal Commander, Mrs. Gloria Bai, intercepted the syndicate and their potential victims in different places and circumstances.

But after extricating the victims of human trafficking from their captors, the Benue Office of NAPTIP, went a step further to, first, rehabilitate them and then think of how to give them a means of livelihood so as to discourage them from falling for cheap alternatives to life.

The rehabilitation and training of the stranded individuals who had been rescued from the claws of their predators took months in order for them to recover from their shock and devastation and learn some skills that could lead to a new lease on life. And after some months of tutelage at the agency, it was indeed an emotional outing for the 15 victims, who could not hold back tears of joy a few days ago when they received empowerment tools to support themselves after many months of counseling by NAPTIP experts.

Despite being prohibited from disclosing their names in accordance with the agency’s rules and practices, some of them recalled being lured with false promises by various traffickers who plotted to have them trafficked out of the country and or other places outside their immediate communities for various activities for the benefit of the traffickers.

The victims, who received sewing machines, hairdressing tools, and dryers from the Zonal Command to help them set up personal businesses, were overwhelmed with excitement as the equipment was being handed over to them. Presenting the empowerment tools to the victims, the Zonal Commander, Mrs. Bai, explained that it was a gesture from the Director General of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, to the rescued victims.

Mrs. Bai said: “Our Director General, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, is the one who gave us these items and wants us to empower you with them. We want you to be self-sufficient. When we intervened in your matters, we promised to help you because we did not want you to leave here without any form of support.

Some of you are even still in court, and you are still going to testify in court regarding the persons who trafficked you. And NAPTIP doesn’t want you to return home without support.

That is why, in line with our mandate, we are giving the 15 of you these empowerment items and saying that you should go back with them and make good use of them and improve your status.

“This will help you have your own means of livelihood. We urge you to make good use of them. We do not want to hear that you are begging for survival or that, because you lack the means of livelihood, you fall into the hands of traffickers again. Please make good use of the items and do not sell them.

We will always visit and monitor you. If we see that you are doing well, and because there is another intervention, we will give you more assistance with the support of our partners and the government.

So if you are doing well with these items, we will do more for you. We will invite those that are doing well and give them more items, which is a major priority of our director general because we know you will need more.

We must therefore laud Dr Waziri-Azi for her genuine concern for victims and determination to empower them so that they can stand on their own and not be negatively influenced by anyone.”

“This is a big honour for me and I feel so happy to get this support from NAPTIP,” one of the victims who received sewing tools said in her response. “They have fulfilled the promise they made to me when I came here on May 29, 2022. They spoke to me at the time and assured me that they would help me become self-reliant and not look toward anyone who would want to take advantage of me and get me trafficked. I must say I am overwhelmed with joy.”

Another rescued victim, who received a hairdressing tool from the agency, recounted how the command rescued her from traffickers in 2021 and, after counseling, gave her an opportunity to get engaged in a legitimate programme to improve her livelihood. While expressing her gratitude to the agency for giving her another chance to chart a new course for herself, she promised to start a business of her own in order to encourage the agency to do more for her and other victims of human traffickers.