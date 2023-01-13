The late Professor Dora Akunyili and daughter, Ijeoma

The late Professor Dora Akunyili’s daughter, Ijeoma has been named the Chief Medical Officer of the Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJ Barnabas Health facility, in the United States of America.

Dr. Akunyili is the first African American medical professional to serve in the role, according to In a statement released on the official website of the center.

On Ijeoma’s appointment, the MD, Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer at WJBarnabas, Dr. Andy Anderson, said her “experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community.”

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Center, Michael Prilutsky said, “She has a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as our Chief Medical Officer, we look forward to creating a world-class experience for every patient at Jersey City Medical Center. I am confident that Hudson County will benefit in a great way from her leadership, and that her presence will have a tremendous impact.”

Speaking on her appointment, Ijeoma was quoted as saying, “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care.

“It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.”

Recall that the late Dora Akunyili served as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of Nigeria from 2001 to 2008.

Dora Akunyili was later appointed Minister of Information and Communications.

She however died in 2014 after battling cancer for about two years.