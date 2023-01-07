Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has reiterated call on Nigerians not to vote for political candidates based on ethnicity or religion.

Obi made the call during his presidential campaign rally held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Saturday.

The former Anambra State governor, equally urged the electorate to vote out the major political parties, who had been claiming they had political structures to take or retain power.

He highlighted the challenges facing the country and Nigerians, telling the people to vote out the parties with structures and take back the country from them.

“Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job.

“It is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today. All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structures. But these structures have crippled Nigeria.

“I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria. We want Nigeria to be proud of being a Nigerian.

“We will deliver a secured Nigeria. We don’t want Nigerians to be in the IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camp. We don’t want you to be a slave in your own country.

“We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs. We will change Nigeria from consuming country to producing country.

“These people kept on bragging that they have structures. Yet, they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state, youths are unemployed, we will change these challenges.” he said.

He added that he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, had been successful businessmen before going into public administration, and were therefore positioned to turn around the economy of the country.

He also promised to fight corruption and tackle insecurity if voted president of Nigeria. (NAN)