By Joseph Erunke and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Founder, Teens on Fire Leadership Network, Mr. Tejiri Chunu, has warned youths to dismiss the idea that school/education was a scam, saying that illiterates don’t get gainfully employed jobs.

Chunu spoke during the Teen Leader-Shift Project in Abuja, where he emphasized the need for proper education and teachers being an example for young adults to emulate and see the importance of education.

According to him, “First I think the loudest definition was to create another narrative by the teachers. The question is how have we led in such a way that they see education is profitable. If education really wasn’t a scam, if we are to prove them, how come those who have been educated have not built the kind of nation we desire, how come we are still struggling at a particular level and things are depreciating.

“That is what gave room to that definition. It’s not that education is a scam, but all we need to do is do what is right. We need to become role models worthy of emulation, we need to be the solution to the problems and not part of the problems being solved.

“We need to become the louder definition of what we want them to emulate. When they see, they don’t see us, they see our results, the question is what are our results. I know we are trying our own capacity but we can do much more and if we want to do much more, one of the smartest things we can do is to work with them.

“My message to the young ones out there is not to allow anyone to define or determine your future, there is a capacity you carry that the world needs. Your light is so bright and focus that light on brightening dark situations.”

He further explained that the project annually engages SS2 students drawn from public and private schools in the FCT, which he said was designed to build leadership capacity for public service and patriotism.

Speaking in the same vein, President Threshold Christian Network International, TCNI, Prosper Isichei, reemphasized that education was not a scam but the pursuit of certificates could be.

He said, “Education is not a scam, certification could be a scam. If I’m pursuing just to get a certificate just to endorse myself, that could be a scam, because it’s not going to be useful in the world that we live in today.

“But education itself, which is the training of character and learning, is very important. Education is about honing your skills/talent and bringing the best out of them so that you can excel, that is where education becomes very relevant. It’s very important to see how we can invest in teenagers, especially students.”