By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has warned that the Federal Government can play politics with anything they like but not with the life of their leader leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whose health it described as deteriorating.

The pro-Biafra group said the Department of States Services, DSS, claim that the alarm being raised by IPoB that it’s leaders health is worsening is political, is to divert the attention of the public who are already aware that Kanu’s health condition is failing on daily basis.

The pro-Biafra group therefore, warned the Federal Government not to allow Kanu to die in detention if it still want the country Nigeria to exist.

Read Also: ‘Order from Above’: Police, soldiers, FRSC stop Niger pro-Tinubu rally

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “The worsening health of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”, is real and not politics” urged the DSS to explain why they have refused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to a doctor since the second week of December 2022.

“And why he has not been allowed to take his drugs according to prescription.

The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to draw the attention of the public to the press release from Nigeria DSS dismissing the worsening health of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and labeling IPoB’s press releases as political statements.

“We want to remind DSS and the public that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s deteriorating health is true and can’t be termed a political statement.

“The government and her secret Police and DSS are very much aware that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health is failing him from their poisoning, denial of adequate medication for his known ailment and torture by means of starvation as he continues to be held illegally in the DSS solitary confinement.

“The reason for this is to distract people from the alarm that has been raised on their intention to systematically and covertly eliminate our leader.

“The Nigeria government should know by now that IPoB has zero interest in Nigeria politics.

“The government can play politics with anything, but not with the life of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The DSS should explain why they have refused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to a doctor since the second week of December 2022, and why he has not been allowed to take his drugs according to prescription.

“It is on record that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is very sick, and he is dying slowly in the DSS solitary confinement.

“IPoB members worldwide and Ndigbo will not accept any explanation from anyone if anything happens to him.

“A word is enough for the wise, Nigeria will seize to exist if anything untoward happens to him. Let no body say we did not warn the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.”