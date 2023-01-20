By Elizabeth Osayande

Co-ordinator, Lagos chapter of The Society for Women in Taxation, SWIT, Mrs Cecilia Odibo, has enjoined Nigerians not to neglect the elderly in society but show them love and care.

Mrs Odibo gave the admonition when she led a delegation of SWIT to Lagos state Old People’s Home, Yaba, and Holy Family Home, Regina Mundi, Mushin, where various items such as bags of rice, groundnut oil, detergent, and toiletries among others were gifted to the elderly.

Speaking to the elderly at Regina Mundi, Mrs Odibo in the company of fellow women in taxation noted that, “the year 2022 has been very challenging and exciting. However, we still have positive things to thank God for, and look forward to. We also believe that connecting with each other through visitation will bring meaning to everyone as expressed at SWIT Lagos.”

Receiving the gifts on behalf of the elderly, the coordinator of Regina Mundi, Sister Anthonia Adebowale explained that it was the duty of children to take care of their parents at old age.

“You don’t have to leave your parents alone at old age, as they gave all to make you who you are today. This is because, what goes around, comes around