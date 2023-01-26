.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to shun acts and statements capable of heating up the polity ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential polls.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, made the remarks at a forum at LTV ground, Ikeja, organised by the APC-Presudebrial Campaign Council, PCC, Lagos Media and Publicity Committee, led by former Lagos State Commissioner fur Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Oladejo, urged Obasanjo to concentrate on enjoying his retirement like other former heads of state and presidents of Nigeria, rather than heating up the polity in the form of endorsement.

APC maintained that there is no political relevance in the recent comment by Obasanjo in endorsing a Presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 presidential poll.

Apparently, reacting to those demanding the medical records of the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, Oladejo said, “it is not enough to present Tinubu’s health record in public as none of the presidential candidates in the race had been campaigning all over the country like him.

Oladejo, however, expressed optimism that Tinubu will win the Presidential election and the Lagos State Governorship poll for the re-election of the incumbent, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, based on performance and scorecards in the past.

He also expressed gratitude to all the groups created by the APC PCC Lagos and volunteers that have rendered selfless service in showcasing the achievements of Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State as well as reaching out to the grassroots.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the recent commissioning of iconic projects in the state by the President “is a testimony to the success story of Governor Sanwo-Olu.”

He assured the group of the necessary support from the state government towards realising their aim of promoting the ideals and values of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

Earlier, the Chairman of the APC PCC Lagos Media and Publicity Committee, Bamgbetan said various committees had showcased the scorecards of Tinubu in all sectors when he served as helmsman of Lagos.

He expressed confidence that the election will be won on the basis of information released to the public, particularly at the grassroots level.

According to him, “Tinubu remain a sellable product despite several moves by the opposition to run him down and demarket him.”

Personalities who graced the occasion included: General Manager, of Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle, his Radio Lagos/Eko FM, and counterpart, Mr Jide Lawal, among other senior media executive across various platforms.