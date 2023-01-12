By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has cautioned Nigerians not to hand over a ‘sick country to a sick person’.

He advised that Nigerians should vote wisely, noting that it would be destructive if a sick person is elected to rule in the next four years.

Obi made the appeal in an interactive session with students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Business School, in Enugu on Thursday.

The former governor advised that Nigerians should desist from voting in someone who cannot stand for 30 minutes.

His words: “This country is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person.

“I am not saying that everyone is sick. We have been here for over two hours, we don’t want people who can’t stand for 30 minutes.

“If you said you will fight corruption, let’s go to the road you have passed and see what is remaining there after you left.

“This year’s election must be based on competence. This job requires physical and mental energy, it is not a retirement job.”