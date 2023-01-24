.

…vows to end ASUU strikes

…promises to give restructuring, resource control desired attention

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has renewed his commitment to revamp Nigeria’s ailing economy as well as improve security and the quality service delivery in the education and health sectors.

Atiku made the promise while addressing a crowd of party supporters, in Delta State, on Tuesday.

He said the PDP campaign train was in Delta State to show its gratitude to the people of the state for keeping faith with the party since its inception in 1998.

The candidate also expressed gratitude to students of various institutions from the Niger Delta for coming out in their numbers to endorse the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket, he promised not to let them down.

Atiku said, “Because of the support we have received all along, particularly I in my entire political career from 1999 till date Delta State has never failed me and I want to tell you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta State and in fact united Delta sub-region all together.

“I want to assure you that in my agenda is education. I want to commend this young man who on behalf of all the students in Niger Delta has today endorsed our candidature.

“In my policy document, there shall be no more ASUU strikes. One of the items that are of benefit to is the issue of resource control or restructuring.

“You as Niger Delta shall benefit from that policy because it is our intention to devolve more powers and more resources to your respective states to deal with your problems instead of waiting for the federal government to do so.

“This APC government has disunited Nigeria, north-south, has disunited Nigeria Christian-Muslim, has disunited Nigeria in all respects.

“It is our commitment to restoring the unity of this country. How do we do it, how do we achieve it? We will make sure every part of this country, every religion in this country has a sense of belonging in the federal government, that one I promise you.

“What else I promised you? I said the security of this country is paramount. You cannot develop education, and the economy and cannot live in peace without security.

“It is our responsibility and commitment to make sure we secure this country safe wherever you may live. You must believe in PDP, do you know why?

“Delta State has been PDP since 1999, have you seen the kind of progress that have been achieved in Delta State, is that not PDP?

“Is that not PDP, Why will you go to another party for God’s sake? You have no reason to do so. I promised in my five-point agenda to make sure the economy has a commanding height.

“Once you improve all those things I am saying you will see foreign investment trooping in just like when the PDP was in power we had the biggest economic growth until we became the biggest economy in Africa. Is that not so?

“We had no problem with foreign exchange, high inflation, scarcity of goods, prices of goods and services. Why will you go to another party that has now suffered us in the last eight years?“

Earlier, the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, expressed delight that he was given the privilege of commissioning several developmental projects executed by the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration last April.

He said, “Last year in April, I came here and I commissioned so many projects executed by your governor. Last month I was in Warri, and it was my first time to enter a boat for two hours,I have never seen a market floating on top of the water before but this time I commissioned a market in Warri floating on top of the water, I commissioned roads and schools.

He enjoined the people of the state to come out in their numbers to vote in the PDP during the forthcoming elections.

Ayu also led party chieftains present at the occasion to receive those who decamped from other political parties to join the ranks of the PDP in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PDP

Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel, referred to the campaign in Delta State as a celebration.

He reiterated the promise of the PDP to revive ailing industries across the nation especially in the Niger Delta in order to provide jobs and stimulate the economy to encourage the inflow of direct foreign investments.

Emmanuel said, “All the companies that were here, they have all gone, but with your son as the next Chairman of the National Economic Council and with our President, the man who knows Business, who has done business.

“ In this life, if you cannot run a kiosk, you cannot run a multi National company, it takes someone who has managed business, education, and people to be able to manage Nigeria out of the situation we are in today and the only person is Atiku and Okowa of the PDP.

“In those days when you enter Warri and other areas, you will see the activities of the oil companies and our area was booming, because we own 50 per cent, the foreigners own 40 per cent, so the Chairman together with the president will return all IOCs to the Niger Delta and the economy will boom again.

“The whole Niger Delta region will return to its economic power.” He enjoined voters in the state to work towards voting in the PDP with a large margin of votes.