Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles final on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023.

Novak Djokovic won the first two sets of the Australian Open men’s final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday as he targets a 10th Melbourne title and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown.

The 35-year-old Serb broke when the Greek third seed double-faulted in the fourth game and kept his cool to take the set 6-3 in 36 minutes.

Little separated them in the second set and it went with serve to a seesawing tiebreak, where the Serb prevailed to win 7-6 (7/4) in 70 minutes. He won the opening set 6-3.