Novak Djokovic won the first two sets of the Australian Open men’s final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday as he targets a 10th Melbourne title and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown.
The 35-year-old Serb broke when the Greek third seed double-faulted in the fourth game and kept his cool to take the set 6-3 in 36 minutes.
Little separated them in the second set and it went with serve to a seesawing tiebreak, where the Serb prevailed to win 7-6 (7/4) in 70 minutes. He won the opening set 6-3.