...Says action ‘tyrannical, complete rubbish’

…Battle line has been drawn

…Ayu, cohorts will know no sleep

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed to lead a court battle, challenging the dissolution of Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee (NWC).

Wike at Saturday’s rally of Rivers PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area described the action of the NWC as tyrannical, a resort to despotism that will do the party no good in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor told Ayu and his team, “Your dissolving Ekiti State PDP Exco will not help you in anyway. Your suspending people will not help you. The battle line has been fully drawn. We will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.

“So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Completely rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken.

“So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any other of my friend. Like I said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too will he sleep? Will Ayu sleep? Will those his cohorts sleep? So don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”

Governor Wike urged Rivers State electorate in Khana to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, as well as all national and legislative candidates in the 2023 general election in order to consolidate on the achievements of his administration.

The governor cautioned the people against voting for All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, over alleged charges for role in the sale of Rivers State government assets under Rotimi Amaechi administration.

“Some people are shameless. A man who colluded with his master to strip Rivers State of its resources, sold our gas turbines which was constructed, installed by Dr Peter Odili’ administration. It was sold at the cost of $308M. So, we have filed criminal charges against Tonye Cole”, he told party supporters.

On Cole’s disapproval of Wike concentrating all flyovers constructed by his administration in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor LGAs, Wike retorted, “Ask him (Cole) how flyovers did his boss, the former Minister do.

“It shows you he does not know about governance in Rivers State. His mentor told his people that he was going to construct Trans Kalabari Road. Did he do it? Today, we are at the verge of commissioning the first phase of the Trans Kalabari Road.

“Again, we have agreed with Julius Berger to dualise from Emohua to Tema junction. So, ask him rather than to siphon Rivers state government money, what did they do. What has he contributed to the people of the State? Nothing.”

Rivers PDP governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara to his supporters, “We are not asking for your votes, for your support without a reason. We are here to ask for your votes because we have performed.

“Our party has performed, our leader have performed and we are taking up from there. We are not here to say support us because is our own turn, its not a business of turn, is a business of performance.”