The Ureju Community indigenes in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State have urged the public to disregard the report of a purported confirmation of Mr. Eniyan Tonwe as the trust Chairman by Pa Gabriel Ebisanine Akpata, noting that nothing of such was discussed during their visit to the palace of the Olu of Warri.

Prominent sons and daughters of the community made this disclosure in a statement,yesterday in Warri signed by Hon.Oristsetimeyin Orugboh former member of Delta State House of Assembly

According to him,” the issues discussed at the palace of the Olu of Warri centered on the oldest Man of the Community and the palace has only instructed Pa Gabriel Ebisanine Akpata to relocate back to the community and reside there for a particular period before he will then be ratified as the oldest man of the community.

“We are calling on the management of Elcrest Nigeria Limited to desist from instigating crisis in our community by recognizing Mr.Eniyan Tonwe who was never appointed as the community trust chairman.

“All we are concerned with now is to resolve the problem of the oldest man in the community following the provision of the palace of the Olu of Warri.

“All other community management issues will be handled after pa Akpata has gone back to the palace of the Olu of Warri for ratification of his position as the oldest man of the community.