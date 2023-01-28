By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged members of the public, to discountenance the voice note circulating in the social media, alleging that the IPOB Leader has been poisoned.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel told our Correspondent that he, along with Kanu’s lawyers, on Thursday, met with the IPOB Leader at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where he is currently detained.

He said his brother did not tell him he was poisoned as at Thursday when they met last, but promised to find out the true situation on Monday, January 30, when he said he hoped to visit him again.

Kanu’s brother wondered how the story of the alleged poisoning began, and cautioned against fake news.

Prince Emmanuel urged Kanu’s followers, Biafrans and members of the public not to take laws into their hands but to remain calm as he hoped to see and hear from his brother again on Monday.

Kanu’s brother had posted on his Facebook page the outcome of the Thursday’s meeting with him.

The post read: ” I Met with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of Evangelist ,and Barr Nnaemeka Ejiofor, at Department of State Services, Abuja.

“As always ,we focused more on victories recorded and way forward .He maintained that this struggle for liberation remains a collective fight and thanked those who have not betrayed the struggle.

“He said Nigeria has continuously flouted the orders of her own court and such will never be tolerated in IPOB. Those who attack this noble structure were not there when it was built and can never be brought down

“This movement is devine .To me, IPOB is a huge achievement for our people and for men and women of good conscience .We have come that humanity may be set free”.

Meanwhile, the voice note which is currently trending on the social media claimed that Kanu had been poisoned in detention, urging ‘Biafrans’ to go on rampage in protest.