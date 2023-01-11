Atiku Abubakar

***Says Atiku Remains Best Option For 2023 Presidential Election

The Southern Solidarity Movement has seriously warned about alleged discrimination against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) concerning the 2023 Presidential election.

Specifically, the Group held out that many people are making their choices based on their bias against the People’s Democratic Party, warning that this could cost Nigeria another eight years of misrule, which the country cannot survive.

In a chat with our Correspondent, the group’s President, Stanley Edokpolo noted that the same sentiment that removed former President Goodluck Jonathan from office in 2015 was again playing out itself and warned that the country might not be able to pull through another eight years of misrule, saying “The same sentiment that removed President Goodluck Jonathan from office and brought us this low as a nation is doing its round again.”

In his words, “I am conversant with the frailties of the PDP, and I am not happy with many of the ongoing issues, yet it remains the best chance for Nigeria to overcome the calamity that confronts us as a people. There is too much disunity, insecurity, corruption, and mismanagement created under the watch of the APC despite the promises to do otherwise when they instigated the nation against former President Goodluck Jonathan, the most humane and civilized leader we ever had. But never again must we be deceived”.

“One would think that our people will quickly say ‘bring back PDP,’ even when former President Goodluck Jonathan has taken a stand with Atiku and Okowa, but the reverse is the case in some quarters. And the reason is chiefly due to the sentiment against the PDP. So we would rather vote for anyone else so long as he is not associated with PDP. This discrimination setback our country eight years ago when we voted out former President Goodluck Jonathan and elected President Muhammadu Buhari. Regardless of the WAEC result discrepancies, dictatorship record, and bigotry, people tore their PDP cards – and invariably tore our nation apart as we see it today”, he said.

He added, “Some of these people are parading this anti-PDP sentiment again in the guise of equity when it is only too clear that the suitable candidate and party to save the country right now is Atiku Abubakar under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party.”

On his part, the group’s Vice President, Timothy Sule, appealed to Nigerians to “put the nation first and make the right choice. His Excellency Atiku Abubakar has all the qualities to lead us out of the mess the APC has placed us in. Please let us clear our hearts of every grievance and give PDP another chance to save the country. “

The Publicity and Mobilization director of the group, Ben Adhuze, reminded Nigerian youths at home and in the diaspora that; “The future of the country is in your hands. PDP has a track record of empowering young people, especially Atiku Abubakar, an educationist, industrialist, and philanthropist. Atiku has brought many young people into government from the diaspora and within the country. We have repeatedly reviewed his covenant with Nigeria and believe he has the template to help this country. “

In his contributions, the Secretary, Olufemi Babawande, said, “Don’t vote based on tribe or sentiment. It is clear that Atiku is the best choice, and PDP is the party to lead us to glory. My family and community in Ogun state cannot wait to cast our votes for his Excellency. “

He appealed to Southerners and Nigerians, in general, to support the PDP to bring a better quality of life to the citizenry.

The woman leader, Olanike Babawande, stated, “Things are so bad compared to 2015 when APC took over. Only PDP can take it there again. Let’s stop paying attention to hate speeches against the party and take our country back. We are Southerners and put Nigeria’s interest above ours right now. Because if Nigeria fails, there will be no North or South, and everyone will be affected.”