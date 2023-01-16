Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Monday swore in Justice Matilda Ayemieye as the Acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the state.

In a speech at the brief ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber in the Government House, Yenagoa, Diri charged Ayemieye to sustain the cordial relationship that existed between the executive and judiciary.

He further admonished her to carry her colleagues along in the scheme of things in order to move the judiciary to higher heights.

He described her as “eminently qualified for the position”.

The governor also urged other members of the judiciary to support her to enable her to succeed.

Diri said: “The newly appointed Acting CJ was the most senior of the judges.

“She has worked harmoniously with her predecessor, who also worked harmoniously with the other arms of government.

“So, beyond being a high court judge, you are now in government as the leader of the judicial arm.

“We expect that you will maintain the same harmonious relationship that this government has enjoyed with the judicial arm.

“Having gone through your Curriculum Vitae, you have the pedigree to lead the judiciary.

“So, I wish you well and urge you to carry your colleagues along without discrimination.

“I pray that going forward, you will move the state judiciary to greater heights.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayemieye succeeded Justice Kate Abiri, who retired last week, after serving as CJ for 15 years. (NAN)