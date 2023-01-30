Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu

The Lagos State Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat under the Directorate of Volunteers and Support Groups engaged Coordinators and Secretaries of Support Groups across the State, Saturday, 28th January,2023.

In his opening remark, the Director of the Directorate of the Volunteers and Support Groups who is also the convener of the meeting, Engr. Adekunle Olayinka appreciate the presence of the leadership of the Volunteer groups in the State and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring overwhelming victory for the party in the State,to be able to enjoy bountiful rewards after the election.

He stated in clear terms the purpose of the meeting,which is purposely to orientate and sensitize the various volunteers and support groups on the process of voting and mandated them to deliver their units and guard their votes in the forthcoming elections.

The Secretary of the campaign Council, Hon. Fuad Oki appreciated the Coordinators and the Secretaries for volunteering to promote the course of the Party, he assured them of bigger rewards at the end of the whole process and encouraged them to mobilize more votes for all the Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general elections.

Hon. Lateef Ibirogba,former Commissioner for information in Lagos State and Other members of the Directorate at the Engagement meeting also emphasized on the need for the volunteer groups to mobilize all their members in ensuring that all the Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their various localities and Constituency come out victorious in the elections.

Questions and Suggestions Session was entertained from the Support Groups Coordinators and Secretaries, as some critical issues were raised and resolutions rendered after much consideration and critical analysis.

Others present at the meeting today include Dr. Ayoola, Hon. Durosinmi, Hon. Aramide, Alhaji Amoo, Hon. Osikoya, Hon. Odofin, Hon. Onuyingbo, Hon. Omolola Prince, Mr Oyenuga, Hon Josephine Iyama and Hon Rotimi Adeleye.