..stresses need to digitally link SON’S offices

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Director General and Chief Executive, Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim has identified digitization as a key driver of standardization and economic growth in both developed and developing countries of the world.

Salim stated this yesterday in his opening remarks during the 2023 Strategic Leadership retreat of SON held at Ibom Icon Hotel Uyo, Akwa Ibom State with the theme: “Improving the effective and efficiency of the Standard Organization of Nigeria through Digitisation”.

He explained that digitizing the public sector operations and services like SON enhances rapid industrialization which in turn would create jobs, reduce poverty and insecurity in the country.

His words: “As you already know, digitization is a key driver of standardization and economic growth in both developed and developing countries across the world.

” Digitizing the public sector operations and services like our Organisation enhances rapid industrialization which in turn would create jobs, reduce poverty and insecurity in our country.

“Over the years, efforts have been made to digitize all our processes and procedures in an attempt to make the organisation a world-class standards body and further support the Federal Government’s policy on the ease of doing Business.

“It is with regard to this that majority of our activities have been digitized. Presently, some of our programmes are automated and can be accessed electronically.

“These include the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) scheme, Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), Ports and Borders processes, Library services, payment system and staff appraisal system.

” In spite of these efforts, we still have more to do as we are yet to digitally link all our Regional/State Offices with each other and with the Headquarters. This has impeded the ability of the organisation to deliver our services effectively and efficiently to the stakeholders.

“It is in this context that this Retreat has been designed to discuss issues around the state of our IT infrastructure and build consensus amongst Management staff on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of SON through digitization”

Mallam Salim added that the 2023 retreat would enable them to do a critical assessment of their performance so far to ensure they keep pace with the rapidly evolving global economic landscape.

He listed the four Cardinal objectives of the 2023 retreat has four to include building synergy amongst Management staff; Developing roadmap to address challenges of digitalizing the entire Organisation, Measuring the Key performance indicators (KPIs) for the Organisation, and Agreeing on targets for 2023.

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), who was represented by Dr. Aristotle Omuno, presented keynote address on “Effective Implementation of ICT interventions in Public Institutions”