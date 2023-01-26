By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigeria relation on Monday received a boost in Lagos, as United States Consul General Will Stevens joined representatives from leading American tech companies, Nigerian technology and business leaders for the official opening of the Digital Expert Academy.

With a view to creating opportunities for training and upskilling young Nigerians in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, machine learning, cloud services, data science, data center management among other tech fields, the academy was Founded by 21st Century Technologies.

In his keynote remarks themed “Technology as an Enabler and Tool for Empowerment,” Consul General Will Stevens noted that the U.S. government is committed to supporting programs that provide youth with quality technological learning opportunities.

“He highlighted the importance of tech skills to Nigeria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness, noting that the Biden Administration’s U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa aims to drive digital transformation and foster a digital ecosystem built on open, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet and information and communication technology.

“This initiative is investing in some of Nigeria’s richest resources; its young people,” said Consul General Stevens. “We hope that by developing local talent in tech fields, we help accelerate medium and long-term growth in Nigeria’s and indeed Africa’s digital economy.”

Chairman & CEO, 21st Century Technologies Group, Wale Ajisebutu, said the Digital Expert Academy will help bridge the gap between youth and employers by better connecting young people with the changing needs of the private sector and the skills needed to succeed in the digital economy; adding that the academy will partner with leading American tech companies such as Microsoft and Oracle to provide trainees with world class learning opportunities.

Open to youth who are at least 18 with minimum of a high school diploma, the academy is yet another evidence of the U.S. Mission’s support for Nigeria’s burgeoning tech scene and encouragement for the creation of an enabling environment, necessary to foster a sector that contributes to a more prosperous future for all its citizens.