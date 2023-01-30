Devon King’s, known for its locally produced, internationally-acclaimed cooking oil, under the PZ Wilmar family, has recently launched a new product into the FMCG industry, Devon King’s Low Fat Spread, curating the uniqueness of its brand positioning as the taste that binds.

The Devon King’s Low Fat Spread was unveiled on Thursday, January 12th, at the Darlington Hall, Ilupeju, Lagos.

According to the Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, “At Devon King’s, our purpose is to keep consumers healthy and happy with great tasting, nutritious products, enriched with vitamins and provide consumers with incredible creaminess, building on the excellent taste that binds.

“Now, we are excited to launch a new member into the Devon King’s family, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread which comes in a creamy texture and gives that yummy buttery taste for a delightful breakfast and bites like bread, Biscuits, crackers and snacks,” Chioma said.

PZ Wilmar has a cutting-edge edible oil refinery which is the largest palm oil refinery in Nigeria and Devon King’s Oil has expanded from its existing variants: the Refined Palm Olein (Vegetable Oil) and Red Palm Oil variants, available in Pillow Pack, Jerry Can & PET packs to the Devon King’s Spread meant to enhance the flavor or texture of meals, which may be considered bland without it.

“We prioritize areas such as easy accessibility and affordability for Devon King’s brand, therefore, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread has been produced, and distributed in various economical packs to meet needs of various social class, despite urbanization, rapid increase in population, indulgence and a growing number of confectionery establishments emerging across the country,” Chioma added

Also speaking about the newest addition to the Devon King’s family, Brand Manager, Devon King’s, Mandela Ajuebor said it is the brand’s goal to continuously drive the message of the importance of bonding and togetherness.

“We live in a world today where everything is so fast paced that we are losing sight of little things that matter, like spending quality time with family and friends. We believe that food is essential to such gatherings and with Devon King’s, such moments are even more enjoyable.

“This is why we pride ourselves as “The Taste that Binds” and we are more than happy to provide consumers with the best in variety without compromising on quality and value,” Ajuebor noted.

Devon King’s Spread is fortified with Omega 6 & 9 for a healthy heart and Vitamins A, D, B, Folic Acid and Niacin for major health benefits for adults and children.

It is available in all super store, open markets across the country. The Spread comes packed in heat sealable, flexible plastic film from a hygienically world-class, clean manufacturing environment to ensure consumers healthy lifestyle is sustained. Available in 250g and 450g tubs.

Hygienically packaged in a world-class, clean manufacturing environment, Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread is a quality spread for meals. The brand has garnered many years of trust from consumers while staying true to its heritage. While staying true to its heritage, PZ Wilmar has added more value to Devon King’s as it is now locally produced in Nigeria.

Devon King’s has been in existence in the Nigerian market for over five decades and in 2018, the brand extended its footprints of quality, taste and unmatched value into New Categories – Cooking Margarine and Seasoning, providing consumers with more opportunities to experience the quality and heritage of Devon King’s Brand beyond cooking oil.