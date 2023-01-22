.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Sunday, tackled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for detaining the Head of operations of Tompolo’s security outfit.

In a statement by the Coordinator of IMG, Mr Joseph Evah, the Ijaw said the alarm, raised by Tantita Security Limited that the harassment of it director of operations, Capt Wareddi Enisuoh by the EFCC, was “engineered by the cabal, which has not been denied by the EFCC, is enough reasons the international community especially foreign embassies in Nigeria should prevail on the Federal Government and its agencies to stop the harassment.”

He said: “For us, the people of the Niger-Delta, our first interest is our environment. The oil thieves are killing our environment without mercy. Our future has been bastardized because the environmental pollution is making life miserable for our people; so Tompolo is coming to save our environment and that is why the people of the Niger Delta are behind him to succeed in the work of Tantita security outfit. We want the international community to know that it is part of the peace process in the Niger Delta to stop the destruction of our environment. Therefore, the harassment of EFCC is unacceptable and should stop.

“The Ijaw wonder why EFCC which was established by law to partner with patriotic Nigerians to fight against economic sabotage will be involved in this controversial national issue where a company, celebrated by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC, is alleging that EFCC is been used to frustrate its operations.

“The action of EFCC is now causing panic among the staff of Tantita Security Company. It is enough reasons why the Minister of Petroleum, President Muhammadu Buhari and the NNPC Managing Director, should step into this matter without delay to renew the confidence of the international community in the globally publicised slogan by NNPC that with the involvement of Tompolo, stakeholders should have faith in the operations of Nigeria’s oil industry management.

“We wish to add that the EFCC should allow the detained Tantita security company, Director of operations to see his family, Doctors and lawyers without delay as the alarm raised by his staff that he has been held incommunicado without any news of his whereabouts is causing worries everywhere in the Niger-Delta.”