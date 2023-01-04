By Godfrey Bivbere & Gideon Nneamezie

Foremost maritime operator, and former minister of interior, Emmanuel Iheanacho, has said opportunities still abound in the nation’s maritime industry despite the global economic meltdown.

Speaking with Vanguard in his Lagos office, Ihaenacho explained that there were also many potential investors willing to invest in the industry.

While appealing to government to provide more policy support and incentives for the industry, Iheanacho, said: “I mean the maritime industry has been challenging for operators but there is no shortage of activities and opportunities in the sector as long as people continue to trade, they would continue to require the use of ships, the use of ports.

“Unfortunately, I do not think that Nigerian operators have been getting a fair share in terms of optimising these opportunities. There is a need for government policies to be specifically directed towards creating opportunities for Nigerians.”

On the outlook for the industry in 2023, Ihaenacho said “I do not foresee anything different. Nigeria will continue to be a major international trading nation. What Nigeria needs to do is emphasise manufacturing for exports so that we become a producing rather than a predominantly consuming nation so that the direction of flow will change.





“We can do it, we are a big country, there are a lot of resources, and there are smaller countries that we can export to. If we are dependent on Russia, America, or the United Kingdom for some sophisticated supply; some of the smaller African countries should be dependent on us for some of the things that they need.

“Electricity is important, and we know ostensibly how much money has been spent to organise the power sector and yet issues remain unresolved. Summarily, we have to put square pegs in square holes and round pegs in round holes. We need to desist from having politics influence things like this else, we will keep pandering like lost souls.”