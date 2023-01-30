By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer, Tolu Bally, has launched a manhunt to find her chef after he robbed her and ran away with her valuables.

The famous fashion designer made this known on Monday via her Instagram page.

She stated how the chef, identified as Frank George Dalmieda, sneaked into her room on Sunday while she had gone to church, and took all of her jewelry and other belongings.

She mentioned that he is currently evading capture and that attempts to contact him have also failed.

She urged members of the public to get in touch with her if they had any pertinent information that could result in his capture, as one N1m will be given to anyone who fishes him out.

She wrote, “WANTED!”

“A million-naira ransom to whoever finds him.

“The Devil struck yesterday but unfortunately with the wrong person.

“The guy in the picture is my chef. His name is Franck George Dalmieda from Cotonou .

“Got back from church yesterday to an empty room. He broke into my room and closet and carted away all my jewelries and some other valuables.

“He is on the run at the moment and all his numbers are switched off.

“Pls if anyone has any information about him kindly send to my dm or call this number 09080777758. Pls kindly share 🙏🙏🙏

“Thanks.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)