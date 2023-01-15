By Ephraim Oseji

The Delta Advocate 4 Sheriff, United Kingdom(UK), has described as laughable, recent defections from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by persons who have benefited immensely from the party in the last 20 years.

The group in a statement by its president, Chief Ogheneovoh Amurun, and the secretary, Mr. Ufuoma Omojimite, said: “These are characters without principle but merely stomach infrastructure politicians. Nobody should take these people seriously anymore because they have demonstrated that it’s only their interest that matters.”

The statement described Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as a tested and trusted leader who rose from the grassroots due to his loyalty to his colleagues and the party.

“He was Chairman in Osubi from 1996 to 2003, a Special Assistant, Senior Special Assistant, Special Adviser to the Governor, member of the House of Assembly, and now Speaker.

“He is now the longest serving Speaker with the most peaceful tenure because he continues to be trusted by all as a unifier with a capacity to carry everybody along,” the statement read.

The group believed that, with Hon. Oborevwori’s “More Agenda”, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s immense achievements would be enhanced in terms of infrastructure, human capital and inclusiveness.

They urged all PDP members and Deltans to sustain their support for Okowa and Oborevwori as better days are ahead with them as vice president and governor respectively.

The group predicted that after the 2023 elections, Oborevwori would retire Agege, Gbagi from active politics.

According to them, due to Okowa’s purposeful leadership and judicious application of funds across all sectors of the state, the economy is developing rapidly while Asaba International Airport has become the number six busiest commercial hub in Nigeria, with a massive influx of business people, holidaymakers and tourists from within and outside the country.

The group also commended the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state, Chief Francis Ariyor, for his solid support for the election of Oborevwori as the next governor to continue the implementation of Gov. Okowa’s impactful program for the state.