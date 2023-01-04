By Chancel Sunday, BURUTU

The Ebenana-owei of Operemor Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM (Dr) Ekio-emi Oweiagbe John, has called on Christians, Muslims and traditionalists to pray for Nigeria’s unity and good leadership ahead of the February 2023 general elections in the country.

The monarch made the call, yesterday, during his New Year message to his kingdom and Nigeria in general at Ojobo, the kingdom’s seat of power.

He urged Nigerians to ensure the peace and unity of the country in all their endeavours.

He said: “We must ensure peace and unity of this country, and I urge Christians, Muslims and traditionalists to pray for the wellbeing and unity of the country, Nigeria. We must come together to elect the best in February next month.

“In everything we do, we must put the country’s unity and progress first, and I pray that God will give us the right leaders in February 2023 general elections. However, I task all my subjects to go and collect their PVCs.

“As a traditional ruler, I pray for the peace, unity and progress of my kingdom and Nigeria in general, and by the grace of God everything will move accordingly. I wish all my subjects a happy and prosperous New year”.