By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, told the Federal High sitting in Asaba, Delta State, that he is the rightful owner of the contentious WAEC certificate being alleged to have been forged.

Oborevwori stated this when he mounted the witness box for cross-examination in a suit brought before the court by Mr Novwie Ikie to challenge his eligibility on the allegation of a forged academic certificate which he presented for the upcoming election.

The Governorship candidate who presented relevant documents to buttress his point affirmed that he was born in 1963 as against 1979, which was erroneously put in his certificate.

Oborevwori told the court that in an effort to correct the erroneous date of birth in his WAEC certificate, he swore to an affidavit and Deed Poll to correct the date.

The court presided over by Justice F.O Olubanjo, adjourned the matter to February 22 for the adoption of written addresses by counsels after the defence counsel closed his case.