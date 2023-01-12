….God approves him as my successor-Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, said he learnt humility from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori who spoke during the campaign rally in Sapele and Okpe Local Government Areas, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for all he has done for Deltans, especially the Okpe people.

While thanking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Deltans for giving Okpe the opportunity to produce the next governor of the State, he said the Okpe people would appreciate Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and all PDP candidates with their votes during the elections.

Oborevwori, who was flanked by his wife Tobore and Deputy Governorship candidate Chief Monday Onyeme, said it was a homecoming for him because Sapele and Okpe local government areas belong to one Kingdom, Okpe.

He said: “So coming here to campaign is not necessary but we thank you for allowing their son to have the gubernatorial ticket and for the massive road infrastructure and entrepreneurship programmes for our people.

“Some of the challenges being faced by the people are on the exclusive list, I, therefore, urge the people to vote Atiku-Okowa ticket to ensure that Okowa addresses the issues affecting the people,”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his remarks at the two different rallies, commended the people for the massive turnout for the rallies and urged them to translate it to votes for all candidates of the party.

He said that God had approved Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as his successor, pointing out that “God made it possible for him to be Speaker of the State House of Assembly and he has remained the longest serving speaker in the state.

“Obviously he has been in a school and God has made it possible for him to become our governorship candidate.

“On behalf of our great party faithful, I want to congratulate the people of Okpe on this great achievement because what God has done no man can change.

“We haven’t come here to campaign because we have been equitable and just by supporting your son to become gubernatorial candidate of the party.

“Only four states score above one million votes and they are all from the North but we must join them by crossing the one million-votes mark.

“Sheriff is not greedy and he has good management skills and he will not disappoint Deltans. He has promised to complete our ongoing projects and execute more projects for the benefit of the people.”

State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro buttressed the importance of voting all party candidates and urged the people to campaign vigorously across the state.

Immediate Past Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan lamented that despite the abundance of gas and two power plants in the area the people were still grappling with inadequate power supply.

He however urged the people to vote all candidates of the PDP expressing optimism that Governor Okowa would work towards correcting the present narrative when he becomes the Vice-President of the country.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso lauded Governor Okowa for the massive infrastructural development in the area.

Director-General of the State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon said the state was growing from strength to strength under the PDP and urged the people to vote massively for all candidates of the party.

He urged Deltans to put aside party differences and support the Delta interest by voting for the PDP to enable Governor Okowa to become the first Vice-President of the state.