Melaye

Students & Former Student Leaders Forum in Delta State have berated the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Senator Dino Melaye over his theatrics during the PDP’s presidential campaign in Asaba on Tuesday.

The Forum said that a man with such a character as Melaye should not be the face of any serious political party who wants to win elections in today’s Nigeria, adding since PDP is in disarray, they have gone for the worse of Nigeria to market a bad product.

Melaye had in the rally in Asaba mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, by repeatedly falling to the ground.

The group while declaring Senator Dino Melaye as persona-no-grata in all the higher institutions in Delta, called on Deltans to ignore Melaye’s ranting noting that Deltans won’t be distracted by antics.

They said Melaye who failed to secure PDP senatorial ticket in Kogi West senatorial district which he represented in the 8th National Assembly, now wants to remain relevant in the face of his dying party and to achieve that, resorts to calling the Deputy Senate President and Delta governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege names.

The Forum in a press release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Godfrey Regha while reacting to a comment credited to Dino Melaye on Tuesday during the PDP presidential campaign rally held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, said that no one takes him seriously, as such, his view will not change Deltans’ determination to vote out the PDP.

The forum disclosed that Deltans want answers on how their N4.2 Trillion naira which accrued to the state in the past seven and half years was spent without visible projects, rather, the PDP brought dramatists to fall down in his usual youthful exuberance.

“PDP should be ashamed of parading a man with a character like Melaye as its image maker. It shows the quality of people Atiku will recruit to run Nigeria if voted as President, but our people are wiser now, with Melaye, Atiku will turn governance into a circus.

“It is obvious that PDP is in disarray and the gale of defection that has hit them in recent times has made them more confused. Deltans have made up their mind to vote out Okowa and his group of borrowers.

“Attacking Ovie Omo-Agege will not change Deltans mind about voting out the PDP, Deltans are tired of being in bondage” the statement read.

Recall that Dino Melaye lost PDP senatorial ticket to Tajudeen Yusuf, a serving House of Representative member representing the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency who polled 163 votes to defeat Melaye who got 99 votes.