The Management of koko community in Warri North Local Government Area in Delta State, on Wednesday, cautioned one Chief Tony Ede to desist from tarnishing the image of investors in the community.

In a statement, Pa. Christian Fregene, who spoke on behalf of the community said Chief Ede lacked the capacity to speak for Koko community.

The community leader said: “Where was he when some elements were vandalising and sabotaging pipeline storage tanks belonging to Total Nigeria PLC? What did Tony Ede do to stop them

“The community is aware that Tony Ede is also bidding for same waste management contract that Ebenco Global Link is currently doing with Sahara Energy, NPDC and others hence the linking of the company to illegal activity which is false.

“Chief Tony Ede, who resides in Lagos, is on his own, because there was no single casualty nor death of any individual as a result of the explosion from the company facilities. He sits in Lagos and claims death of five persons which is derogatory to an organisation.

“He has never provided any single job opportunity to any Koko youth all through his stay at CBN, he should not be the one to come and send our investors away who have provided meaningful employment to koko people.”

Pa Fregene, however, called on all meaningful sons and daughters of koko community to verify facts from fictions.