Indigenes of Abalagada, Agwe-Etiti and Asomuku, in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have thrown their weight being the Agege/Osanebi joint ticket for Governor and deputy Governor of Delta State.

The communities, who spoke in one voice during a meeting, said the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has done little or nothing to improve their socio-economic situation as oil rich communities.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General of the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, Campaign Council in Ndokwa East, Comrade Emmanuel Chukwuma, thanked the people for their unflinching support for the party and urged them to sustain the support.

He said : “ I thank you all for the large turnout and support for the APC here in Ndokwa East. A vote for Agege/Osanebi is vote for infrastructural development, human capital development and more.

“It is time for us to break free from the shackles of bad leadership and marginalization”.

He stated that the candidacy of Agege/Osanebi remained the best thing that has ever happened to Deltans over the years

Also speaking, an APC chieftain, Chief Hycint Chukwuma, thanked the people of Abalagada for their support and assured them of good leadership when Agege/Osanebi was voted.