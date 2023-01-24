Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has declared that victory in the 2023 polls is certain for the party, both at state and national levels.

Senator Omo-Agege who spoke as the ongoing Delta APC ward-to-ward campaigns closed in Delta Central told teeming crowds of supporters at Ogor, Ughelli and Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA, Tuesday, January 24, that he is confident beyond doubt that APC will sweep the polls at all levels in the coming elections.

At all three locations, the rallies were attended by tumultuous crowds of enthusiastic supporters, in what observers described as a photo-finish conclusion of the Delta Central leg of the campaign.

The APC guber candidate used the occasion to send a strong message to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and operatives in the state to desist from any plans to disrupt the elections, and that such a gambit would be firmly resisted.

He said intelligence reports indicate that Delta PDP, having lost thousands of members as well as tremendous grounds across the State, was recruiting armed thugs to disrupt the vote.

While assuring APC members and supporters of adequate security, he warned that anyone caught in the act will be ruthlessly dealt with and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. He added that he will not listen to any plea from any quarters on behalf of such criminal elements.

He appreciated the huge support given to APC in the campaigns, in spite of the attempt by Governor Okowa’s government to frustrate the Delta APC Campaign Council.

“They refused to let us use any government facility, they refused to give us the stadium. But Ughelli is my home. Anybody who comes here to the campaign will only waste his money. I know what Ughelli want and Ughelli will get it. Trust me, you will be happy when I become governor.”

He charged the huge crowds to carry the message that the people are tired of the PDP and Governor Okowa who, he said, has treated the State’s Treasury as his private wallet.

Senator Omo-Agege asked Deltans to short-circuit Governor Okowa’s dream of becoming Vice President, stating the Delta governor has proved that he cannot be trusted.

Speaking during the rallies, Chief Ede Dafinone, APC Delta Central senatorial district candidate called for outright rejection of all PDP candidates at the polls.

“Reject them completely so that never again shall those unprepared to serve come forward. If they give you money, collect the money but vote them out.”

Billionaire businessman, Chief Morrison Olori, said the rally at Ughelli convinced him that the Urhobo people can speak and will speak with one voice at the upcoming polls.

“A young man who knows not where he is going wanted to choose a governor for Urhobo. But let me tell you, as of March 11, 2023, he will weep so loudly that nobody will be able to console him. And he will end up in jail.”

Hon Abel Oshevire, former Governor James Ibori Press Secretary, and former member of the Delta House of Assembly, who recently dumped PDP for APC said a Senator Omo-Agege government will be a replica of the era of Governor Ibori in terms of development and quality of life for Deltans.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is an action man, support him so that life will be sweet like the days of Chief James Ibori,” he said.

At Agbarho, where the Delta Central campaign came to a colourful conclusion, former National Women Leader of the APC, Chief Stella Okotete, was the cynosure of all eyes as the thunderous crowd vibrated to her presence in song and dance.

Working the crowd to a near frenzy, she predicted total victory for all candidates of the APC, including Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senator Omo-Agege, Dafinone, House of Representatives Candidate, Rev. Felix Waive, and House of Assembly Candidate, Barr. Spencer Owhofa.